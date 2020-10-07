JONESBORO — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill ordered that a deputy be fired Wednesday after an investigation determined she held a handgun to a suspect’s head.
According to an announcement by the Sheriff’s Office, deputy Nicole Pitts was fired for use of excessive force with a handgun. The Sheriff’s Office said that Pitts took a suspect into custody Tuesday night, handcuffed him behind his back, and then held her handgun under the suspect’s chin when he refused to get inside the patrol car.
Another deputy who observed the incident reported it to his supervisor, who then notified Sheriff Hill. The sheriff called in Internal Affairs, and investigators worked into the middle of the night looking into the incident.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pitts was placed on administrative leave without pay Tuesday night. Pitts was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday on Hill’s orders.
