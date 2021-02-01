JONESBORO – Perry Career Academy counselor Lindsey McDaniel has been nominated for the 2020-2021 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
McDaniel was nominated by his wife, Aleta McDaniel, for supporting students over an education career that’s spanned 11 years.
McDaniel initiated the Hispanic Heritage breakfast club, Remarkable Writers Club, and the Young Men of Distinction mentoring program. He managed this mentoring group of nearly 100 boys for the last four years at Hampton Middle School. Annually, McDaniel hosts a variety of workshops on character, decision-making, effective communication, and a yearly Thanksgiving luncheon.
With the help of his family, McDaniel said he made sure every member of the Young Men of Distinction received a Thanksgiving dinner before they went home for the holiday break. On average, he was responsible for feeding a minimum of 75 kids each year for the last four years at Hampton Middle School.
According to the nomination, McDaniel has become more than an educator to his students; many of them see him as an extension of their family, referring to his as Uncle Mac rather than Mr. Mac.
"I don’t think there is anyone more deserving of recognition than my husband," Aleta McDaniel said. "He is a man of many talents, but none more recognizable than his ability to build rapport with our youth. Students see him as genuine, trusting and caring, the traits that many of them crave for in an adult."
The award is sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation. Its goal is to recognize and reward the "very best" K-12 educators and school district employees across the country who exemplify excellence, positive influence and leadership to students.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2020-2021 school year.
