JONESBORO — Has the high price of eggs got you wondering what it would be like to have your own flock of backyard birds? The Clayton County Extension Service is offering a virtual presentation with information on how to get started.
According to the Extension Service, when considering a backyard flock, residents should first check their local zoning codes to make sure flocks are allowed.
In addition, when establishing a backyard flock it is important to choose the right breed. Dr. Casey Ritz will give information about breeds for egg production, meat production, dual purpose and exhibition/ornamental.
Ritz is a professor of poultry science at the University of Georgia Department of Poultry Science. A native of Oregon, he has been an Extension poultry specialist for the past 14 years, specializing in broiler management, environmental and waste management. His primary focus has been the development of educational and research programs with emphasis on poultry production management and environmental issues involving waste management, nutrient management planning, water and air quality.