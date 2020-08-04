JONESBORO — Clayton County’s UGA Extension Office is offering a host of online classes over the next several weeks.
Due to social distancing, all classes will be held online using Zoom. They’re free to attend, but participants must register to take part.
Brandon Crumsey, county extension agent, said the classes provide real-world solutions to help residents have a better idea of what to do and what to expect when planting something like a garden.
“The fall growing season is coming up and soon everyone will be planting their leafy greens,” he said. “These kinds of classes can help them be successful.”
Crumsey recommends participants have a notepad nearby to take notes. For those who can’t make the live classes, can catch up on the Extension Office’s Youtube page at www.YouTube.com and search UGA Clayton County Extension. Additionally, he said viewers can get in touch with teachers for more information and request class PowerPoints.
The following are the upcoming classes for August and September.
Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
Backyard Chicken Management — learn the best practices for taking care of a small backyard chicken flock.
Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
Fall Vegetable Gardening — learn about the best vegetables to plant in the fall, controlling pests and best management strategies for a productive vegetable garden.
Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.
Container Gardening — if space is unavailable to backyard garden, container gardening can be a good alternative.
Aug. 11-Sept. 3, every Tuesday and Thursday from noon-12:30 p.m.
Healthy Georgia Wellness — Join members of the Clayton County Extension Office during your lunch break to learn different ways to maintain your health and wellness.
Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m.
Pruning Trees and Ornamentals — learn the best time to prune trees, shrubs and ornamentals and how to do so properly.
Sept. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
If the Stew Fits, Eat It! — learn about soups and stews for the autumn season.
Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
Small Fruits: Blackberries, raspberries, grapes and muscadines — learn to grow and harvest.
Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
Fall Turfgrass Management — how to prepare your lawn for winter, weed control, fertility, soil testing and more for a healthy lawn.
To register, visit www.claytonextension.eventbrite.com.
