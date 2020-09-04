RIVERDALE — Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Fire Chief Landry Merkison has been awarded Chief Fire Officer credentials by the Commission on Professional Credentialing.
The commission voted unanimously on Sept. 1 to award Merkison the Chief Fire Officer designation, a professional designation model that recognizes career excellence and offers strategies for continuous personal improvement.
"Through education, leadership and management skills, Merkison possesses the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities required for the fire and emergency services profession," CCFES officials stated in a release.
Components evaluated by the CPS include education, experience, professional development, professional contributions, affiliations, and community involvement. The Commission on Professional Credentialing offers five distinct designations covering the various levels and specialties of fire officers such as Fire Chief Officer, Chief EMS Officer, Chief Training Officer, Fire Marshal and Fire Officer.
Merkison’s additional accomplishments include:
· Columbia Southern University, Outstanding Fire Service Professional (2019)
· State of Georgia Region III EMS, Dennis Lockridge EMS Pioneer Award (2019)
· State of Georgia Region III, EMS Director and EMS Agency of the Year (2016, 2017)
· Georgia Association of EMS, EMS Director of the Year (2017)
· Ronnie Thames Foundation, Leadership Award (2017)
· Commission on Fire Accreditation International, Accredited Agency (2017)
· Masters in Business Administration, Public Administration; Columbia Southern University (2017)
· Bachelor’s in Fire Science; Columbia Southern University (2015)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.