JONESBORO — Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services is teaming up with the city of Atlanta to participate in the national Securing the Cities Program.
STC, funded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Domestic Nuclear Detection Office, provides money and training to major metropolitan areas to reduce the risk of successful deployment of a radiological/nuclear terrorist weapons in metro areas.
The program provides radiological/nuclear detection equipment, training and information sharing.
CCFES, Atlanta and STC regional partners will share information and integrate operations during a possible attack.
Furthermore, the fire and emergency departments will participate in regional training exercises and provide personnel and equipment deemed necessary.
Funding will be provided by the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction grant.
Since 2006, Secure the Cities Program has expanded from New York City/Jersey City/Newark region to Los Angelos, Houston and Chicago. Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle joined the STC program.
For more information about CCFES, visit www.ccfes.org/.
