FOREST PARK — A Clayton County Health Department employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said in a press release Monday.
Health officials were notified of the positive result on April 16.
Public Information Officer Vincent Parris said the employee had no interaction with any clients of the department and that the employee worked in a back office.
Clayton health officials are working to identify those who may have been exposed while the staff member may have been infectious. Those identified will be contacted directly by a Clayton County Health official and provided with instructions for monitoring if they are not symptomatic. Those with symptoms will be offered to be tested.
Parris said health department employees have been following CDC guidelines such as practicing social distancing and washing their hands.
The health department employee has been quarantined. The incubation period of exposure for health department employees will end on April 23.
For more information, visit www.claytoncountypublichealth.org.
