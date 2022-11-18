JONESBORO — Falling leaves and a chill in the air have brought with them the holiday season.
Throughout Clayton and Henry counties a number of events is planned to celebrate — parades, tree lighting ceremonies, elf hikes, hot cocoa and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
CLAYTON COUNTY
Jonesboro
Dec. 3
Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony
A Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Dec. 3 starting at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
Lovejoy
Dec. 3
Christmas in Lovejoy
Celebrate the holidays with Christmas in Lovejoy on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mayor’s Park, 11596 Hastings Bridge Road.
There will be a toy giveaway, holiday shopping, fashion show and raffles. To register for a free toy for children ages 16 and under, visit www.cityoflovejoy.com. Toys will be given out based on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.
Forest Park
Dec. 3
Holiday Parade and Celebration
Forest Park’s annual Holiday Parade and Celebration will be on Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. The parade will end at Starr Park for the lighting of theChristmas tree. Hot chocolate as well as free photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available. The parade will begin at the old Bank of America drive-thru.
Morrow
Dec. 2
Yule Log Celebration
Clayton County Parks and Recreation is holding its annual Yule Log Celebration with bonfire, storytelling, music and refreshments. Attendees should bring their own mug for cocoa and be entered into a prize drawing. The free celebration will begin at 7 p.m.
The event will be at the Reynolds Nature Preserve, 5665 Reynolds Road in Morrow. Event parking will be at Morrow Elementary School, 6115 Reynolds Road in Morrow. Shuttles will be provided.
Dec. 3
Christmas in the Park
The city of Morrow is hosting its annual Christmas in the Park 2022 Dec. 3 from 4-8 p.m. in The District, 1065 Olde Towne, Morrow Road in Morrow. There will be food, pictures with Santa, kids play zone, skating and hot cocoa.
HENRY COUNTY
Locust Grove
Christmas in the Grove
Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Annual Christmas parade and festival downtown Locust Grove. Come for the parade, stay for the festival accompanied by live music, stroll the historic shops and craft vendors on Cleveland St. Enjoy some yummy treats, and visit Santa Claus. Free event.
Nov. 24
Lighting of the Tree
The Annual Locust Grove Lighting of the Tree will be held on Nov. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of City Hall. There will be music, hot chocolate and Santa’s arrival.
Hampton
Nov. 24
Mainstreet Hampton is hosting a Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 24 from 7 p.m. in downtown Hampton.
Dec. 10
A Christmas Festival is planned for Dec. 10 at Nash Farm Park, 4361 Jonesboro Road in Hampton. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and feature holiday characters, a viewing of “The Santa Claus” movie and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. A Candy Cane Drop will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 3
Enjoy cookies with Mrs. Claus on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Historic Train Depot. 20 East Main St. in Hampton.
Dec. 10
Hampton Christmas Parade
The Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 10 starting at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Hampton.
Stockbridge
Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Dec. 1 from 5-9 p.m. in the amphitheater parking lot. There will be arts and craft vendors, food and tree lighting.
McDonough
The City of McDonough will host its tree lighting ceremony from 4-5 p.m. on the McDonough Square, followed by the annual Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m.
Santa & Mrs. Claus visit
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on the McDonough Square for several days throughout December.
Dec. 3 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 9 — 3-7 p.m.
Dec. 10 — 1-5 p.m.
Dec. 17 — 4-8 p.m.
Panola Mountain
Holiday Elf Hike
The community is invited to celebrate the holidays at Panola Mountain State Park on Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the Nature Center. There will be activities that includes sipping hot cocoa, crafts and hiking the Rock Outcrop Trail.
The cost is $5 and $5 for parking.
Attendees must register in advance at www.gastateparks.org/PanolaMountain?s=0.0.0.5&_ga=2.224835738.1038631457.1668538389-1121959530.1668538388
Recommended for you
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Click for more.PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County