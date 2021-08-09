Similar to hospitals across the state, those in Clayton and Henry counties are dealing with an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Southern Regional Medical Center

In Clayton County, SRMC Communications Director Kimberly Golden-Benner said as of 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 more than 25% of its patients being treated are COVID positive.

According to the most recent numbers reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Clayton County had a total of 469 positive cases reported during the week of July 24-30. That’s an increase of 211 cases reported during the week of July 17-23. Clayton has been deemed a highly transmissible county by the DPH.

The Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that 20 of the 43 inpatient ICU beds were occupied as of July 29. The report did not specify how many of the patients were COVID positive, and the hospital did not release specific numbers.

Due to the increase in COVID cases, the SRMC is not allowing visitors except in the following cases:

• In The Women’s Center, maternity (laboring) patients are allowed one companion/visitor.

• In the Emergency Department patients under the age of 18 are to be accompanied by one parent/guardian. No other visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department.

• Special needs patients are permitted a family or support person.

• Visitor exceptions will be made for critical situations and end of life situations, at the discretion of the care team.

Golden-Benner said in a statement the hospital is following CDC safety guidelines to keep patients and staff safe.

“We continue to meet the challenges of this pandemic and provide for the health care needs of our community,” she said.

As of Aug. 6, 38% or 106,992 Clayton residents had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. A total of 92,562 or 33% of county residents were fully vaccinated. Clayton County has a population of 304,838.

Piedmont Henry Hospital

Piedmont Henry Hospital officials said Monday, Aug. 9, its COVID-19 hospitalizations have followed the state’s trend with caseloads varying across hospitals based on the level of community spread.

The hospital did not release specific numbers Monday; however, during the Aug. 3 Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said they were treating 68 COVID patients, of those 24 were in the ICU.

According to the most recent numbers reported by the DPH, Henry County had a total of 399 positive cases reported during the week of July 24-30. That’s an increase of 86 cases reported during the week of July 17-23. Henry has been deemed a highly transmissible county by the DPH.

The Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that 33 of the 40 inpatient ICU beds were occupied as of Aug. 9. The report did not specify how many patients were COVID positive.

Due to the increase in COVID patients, Piedmont Henry announced on Aug. 1 visitors are not allowed for COVID patients. However, legal guardians or family caregivers will be allowed for COVID patients if it is deemed necessary for the care of the patient, such as end of life care or special needs.

Piedmont Henry Hospital urged those not yet vaccinated to get the shot.

“We continue to believe that our best way of the pandemic — including addressing the state’s growing inpatient COVID population — is for those who are eligible to get vaccinated while also following CDC guidance: wear a mask indoors in public areas, watch your distance and wash your hands.”

As of Aug. 6, 40% or 90,199 Henry residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 80,260 residents or 36% have been fully vaccinated. Henry County has a population of 239,866.