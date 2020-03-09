JONESBORO—State Rep. Sandra Scott wanted to fill the cracks.
After taking part with other state legislators in a Red Sand ceremony during a conference, Scott decided to bring the ceremony to Clayton County to draw attention to the human trafficking problem.
About 60 women dressed in white to honor International Women's Day, including most of the county's most powerful elected officials, civic leaders, trafficking survivors, and those who provide survivors with support services, gathered in front of Clayton Arts on May 7. There, they took a public stand against human trafficking in the county. By symbolically pouring red sand into cracks in the sidewalk, participants called attention to victims, who are often trafficked in plain sight.
"Everybody has to look at their community," said Rep. Valencia Stovall, "and see what's actually going on. I tell a lot of parents, you have to be watchful of what's going on with your girls, with your boys, who their friends are. You've got to be nosy."
Among those present were State Representatives Sandra Scott, Gail Davenport and Kim Schofield, as well as Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner, District Attorney Tasha Mosley, Superior Court Judge Kathryn L. Powers, State Court Chief Judge Linda S. Cowen, State Court Judge Margaret Spencer, State Court Judge Shalonda Jones-Parker, Probate Court Judge Pam Ferguson, Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day, Jonesboro Councilwoman Patricia Sebo-Hand, Rotary Club of Lake Spivey Secretary and Executive Director Claudia Mertl, Development Authority Board Member Regina Deloach, former Forest Park City Manager Angela Redding, House District 78 candidate Attania Jean-Funny, activist Oretha Ensley, PR strategist and fundraiser Rochelle Brown Dennis, and others.
Mosley said of individuals and businesses that promote or pretend not to notice human trafficking that her office is going to "hit them in the pocket." She added that a group of civil attorneys is planning a forum in April to let trafficking victims know that they may have the ability to sue their traffickers in civil court.
A woman from Newnan who survived a short but horrific sex trafficking incident while in Barcelona, Spain, said she had been "mutilated," then thrown away after one night.
"We have to face the fact that this is a major problem in our society," Day said. "And I was absolutely horrified to read that the average age is 12 to 14 years old."
Davenport said she was happy about laws mandating signs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport "so that when all of this sex trafficking comes into Georgia and the largest airport, we know that people can see signs that are posted if they need help, so victims can see that there is help."
Warner said the Board of Commissioners approved funding the DA's office's efforts to prosecute human traffickers passing through the airport. "We have the world's busiest airport sitting in our county. And as we know, that's where a lot of the things are happening, the people moving people throughout not only the state but the world."
Mosley added, "And understand, we are working in conjunction with the FBI, the GBI and all other law enforcement agencies in our surrounding counties. And we're actually making a difference. They've hit a house in Fayetteville, they've hit a couple in Dekalb County....we just have to push for those businesses that are allowing these type of activities to continue in our neighorhoods, they now have to understand that they are part of the problem and need to become part of the solution."
When Davenport took the Human Trafficking Tour a few years ago, she saw an abandoned motel across from South Dekalb Mall, "and I found out then that that's where most of the trafficking was on Candler Road. Someone said, 'Whose district is this?' and I said, 'Ooh my God, it's mine!'"
Schofield said, "I'm here to remind you that people were put here to be loved. Things were put here to be used. And so when we mix the two, we twist the meaning and value of human life....When people are being used, and things are being loved, we've got a problem. Sex trafficking, human trafficking, enslaving people is a misplaced value on human life....I say, hands off these girls, hands off these boys, hands off these women, hands off these men. Hands off!"
Stovall said sex trafficking and human trafficking lead to abandonment and exploitation, "whether it's adults, whether it's youth, whether it's men, boys, girls. With us standing here today, we're saying that we want to end it."
Warner added that Clayton County, Rotary Club of Lake Spivey and Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services partnered to train school counselors and faculty to recognize signs of human trafficking and how to report it.
Burnough said she had everyone wear white in honor of International Women's Day "because women know that we are very powerful. We make a decision and changes come within our community." She said she is "that nosy neighbor" who turned in two men in a car who had picked up a couple of girls in her neighborhood and she urged others to do likewise.
"Just because (a house) is quiet doesn't make it good. It just makes it quiet," Burnough said. "And we've seen so many times on TV where people have been in houses for years and have been held captive."
Scott said she is "on a mission" and that the ceremony was "just the first of many. We plan to go around the State of Georgia," with Fayetteville, South Fulton and Henry County next on the list. Scott said the next step is to raise awareness in the schools because "It's not getting any better. And the kids are getting younger and younger."
To learn more about the 40.3 million people who are being trafficked worldwide, including right here in Clayton County, visit redsandproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.