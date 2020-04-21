JONESBORO — Clayton County is hosting a virtual town hall meeting next week.
Dubbed Engage Clayton, the meeting will take place on April 28 at 2 p.m. The topic of discussion is COVID-19. Citizens can submit their questions at www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/board-of-commissioners/town-hall-meeting.
The meeting comes ahead of the county’s government and administrative office employees’ return to work on May 4.
On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced some businesses such as gyms, bowling alleys, nail salons and barbershops can reopen on Friday while restaurants and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on April 27.
The statewide shelter-in-place order expires on April 30. It’s unclear whether Kemp will extend the order; however, during the Monday press conference, he urged medically fragile and elderly residents to stay home through May 13 when Georgia’s public health emergency will expire.
To watch Clayton’s Town Hall Meeting, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
