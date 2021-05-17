JONESBORO — The Clayton County Humane Society is hosting its first ever Mutt Strut walk-a-thon fundraiser on Saturday at International Park.
Monies raised will be used to care for homeless animals at the shelter.
The cost to participate is a minimum $25 sponsorship per walker.
Walkers will receive a swag bag filled with water, tennis ball, koozie, key chain and sunglasses.
The 2-mile trail will wind through International Park and walkers are encouraged to bring their leashed pets.
Though it’s called a walk-a-thon, Karen Kelly, CCHS public relations coordinator, said there will be much more to do than walk.
“We want everyone to come out and join us for the fun,” she said. “Even if you don’t want to walk, just come and spend the day with us.”
Live entertainment will be provided by the Honey Creek bluegrass band.
Boxed lunches will be available for $10 and include a barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, chips and a drink. A homemade bake sale will provide treats for dessert.
Pups taking part will get free homemade dog treats and a Mutt Strut bandana.
For the kids, Kelly said Clayton County Parks and Recreation has created a scavenger hunt on the trail. Kids will get their clues from adoptable pets along the walk. All who participate will earn a hand-painted rock with the chance of winning a special prize.
“It’s going to be so much fun for everyone,” she said. “That’s what we want — to give everyone a chance to come together outside and enjoy each others company while raising money for our animals.”
Kids will also get an activities bag with bubble wands, ring pops and crayons with a pet care coloring book.
“We’re going to have a lot of stuff going on for everyone in the family,” Kelly said.
The Humane Society’s Two By Two Thrift Shop will also be on hand selling goods as well as Jazzy Paws, a low cost spay and neuter clinic in Hampton.
Kelly said she hopes this year’s Mutt Strut will be the first of many to come.
“This is a fun way for us to get together with our community while raising much-needed money for the shelter,” she said. “We hope to make it an annual event.”
The Mutt Strutt will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bark Park at International Park, 2300 Ga. Highway 138 in Jonesboro.
For more information or to register, visit www.claytoncountyhumane.org/register.
