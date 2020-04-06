Clayton Juvenile Court Judge Steven Teske wins battle to unchain juvenile offenders in courtrooms across Georgia

JONESBORO—Most juvenile inmates in Clayton County have not been forced to wear shackles in court since 2015. Now, thanks to Judge Steven Teske, neither will most juvenile inmates all across Georgia.
As of July 1, 2020, the Georgia Supreme Court has ruled, "Consistent with applicable law, a juvenile may not be physically restrained during a court proceeding unless such restraint is authorized by court order or local protocol of the court. Every juvenile court shall establish a written protocol that addresses the circumstances under which a juvenile may be physically restrained while appearing in court,which considers the welfare and due process rights of the juvenile, the integrity of the judicial proceeding, and the safety of the court and public."
Teske has been pushing for an end to shackling juveniles in court for years, even taking Sheriff Victor Hill to Miami-Dade to see how the court there handled it. On the return flight, according to Teske, Hill said, "Your Honor, I have drank your Kool-Aid. How soon can we start?"
In 2015, Teske ordered an end to the practice in Clayton County after hearing a grandmother cry out when she saw her grandson enter the courtroom in chains.
Teske, a descendant of slaveowners, made the connection between the free African-American defendants in his courtroom and the bondage of their ancestors and decided enough was enough.
Appointed to the Georgia Criminal Justice Reform Commission in 2012 by Gov. Nathan Deal, Teske brought his proposal before the commission in 2018.
"I received a very favorable response, but the co-chairs of the commission believed it would be better if it came from the Council of Juvenile Court Judges as a rule, and so I met with the executive committee (I am a past president) and they voted to pursue a rule." As backup, Teske got former commission member State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, a Democrat, to sponsor a bill that was cosponsored by State Rep. Mandi Ballinger, a Republican.
"This created much controversy, especially among the Sheriff’s Association, but I also knew it threw gas on the small fire at the Council to move quicker on getting a rule approved," Teske said. "And it worked, although I must say I am very proud of my fellow judges on the Uniform Rules Committee to make this happen. I consider them champions of this effort as well."
The only time Teske will approve the use of shackles in his courtroom is "if there is clear and convincing evidence that the child will disrupt the proceedings to the extent of closing it down or a serious risk to take flight," he said. "In 2019, we only used restraints on three youth. These youth attempted escape or caused a serious disruption at the RYDC and their disruptions were a pattern."
