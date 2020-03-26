Clayton Legislative Delegation holding virtual town hall meetings to address COVID-19 questions

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Legislative Delegation, which was exposed to COVID-19 while addressing the emergency under the Gold Dome, will hold a a series of virtual town hall meetings to address constituent concerns about the COVID-19 emergency, elections and the U.S. Census.
• On Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m., Sen. Valencia Seay, Rep. Kim Schofield, Rep. Valencia Stovall and Rep. Sandra Scott will hold an one-hour virtual town hall for citizens of Forest Park on Zoom, an online meeting platform. Topics include updates on COVID-19, the U.S. Census, elections and a question and answer session.
To join the meeting online:
To join the meeting by phone:
Dial (646) 558-8656, then enter 155341822#
• A statewide Town Hall with Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26 on Georgia Public Broadcasting (gpb.org) and all local TV stations.
• On Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m., the Clayton County Legislative Delegation will hold a Virtual Town Hall meeting by phone on Zoom.
To join by phone:
Call (646) 558-8656, then enter 752062038#
During the call, please press *6 to mute your phone when you are not speaking, then press *6 again to unmute it when it is your turn to speak.
Some teleconferencing tips:
• It's a good idea to try and enter these teleconferences a few minutes before the start time. That way, you can get familiar with the conferencing system.
• You may be asked to mute your online microphone or video control or your phone. On Zoom, those controls will be in the lower right-hand corner of the box with your name or number on it. If you don't see a slash through the microphone or camera icon, everything you do or say (picking your nose, making comments) can be heard and/or seen by everyone!
• You can use *6 to mute and unmute your phone during the call —but consider taking time before the meeting to find the phone mute button on your cellphone.
On iPhone, once you place a call, you'll see a mute microphone icon in the left corner of your on-screen controls. Touch the icon and it should light up to show you're muted.
Check your Android version for similar instructions.
Wireless handsets and wired phones may have a mute button on the keypad.
• Avoid playing a TV or music in the background. They keep other people from hearing the meeting. It's also a good idea to remove pets, children and people having other conversations if possible.
