JONESBORO — Marquita Gooch-Voyd has been named Public Librarian of the Year by the Georgia Public Library Service.
Gooch-Voyd serves as the assistant director for technology and training for the Clayton County Library System. Throughout her tenure she has she implemented a hotspot checkout program for patrons, improved the library’s technology so that they could move their programming seamlessly online when COVID-19 shutdowns occurred, grew the library’s presence on social media to bring in new patrons, and shared best practices for her peers by serving on committees and presenting statewide and nationally.
“She has been instrumental in teaching us the latest technology so that we can take that information back to our community,” said co-worker Erica Ware. “She makes it simple and easy for us to understand. Also, she is always serving in some aspect in the American Library Association, Public Library Association, and Georgia Library Association. She is a great example for a young librarian.”
Gooch-Voyd supervises two branches and 17 staff members. She is responsible for maintaining the technology budget and grants, providing system-wide training on new and updated technological software and hardware, creating and facilitating technology-based classes, and managing the headquarter library’s makerspace and classes.
“The Clayton County Library is and has always been a staple in the community,” said Gooch-Voyd. “We are a place of exploration and innovation, and a place to try new things. Even during the pandemic, we are trying our best to give 110 percent to our patrons. I am privileged to play a role in helping our community thrive during these difficult times.”
Gooch-Voyd began her library career at the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library system as a senior library assistant and then social media and web page coordinator at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture and History, where she honed her skills for creating memorable community based programming and events. She relocated to Maryland and began working as a school librarian for the District of Columbia Public Schools. Currently, she serves as the assistant director for technology and training for the Clayton County Library System and is the vice president of marketing for the Georgia Library Association.
