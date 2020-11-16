JONESBORO — Clayton County began its Risk-Limiting Audit of ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election Friday. As of Monday evening, 94,000 ballots had been recounted of the 112,985 cast in Clayton County.
On Nov. 11, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the state would hand recount the approximately 5 million ballots cast in the election. He said the recount is part of the state’s regular audit of the election results.
The RLA checks paper ballots against results tallied by voting machines to ensure election results match.
On Monday, Shauna Dozier, elections director with the Clayton County Board of Elections, announced the counting would move from the Clayton County Police Department to Jackson Elementary School gym to ensure enough room for counters to follow social distancing guidelines.
Valerie Fuller, public information officer for Clayton County, said the elections and registrations team is expected to meet Wednesday’s midnight deadline.
A total of 112,985, or 58.44%, of the 193,326 registered voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.
In a heavily Democratic county, Joseph R. Biden earned 84.93% or 95,476 ballots, of the Clayton vote. President Donald J. Trump picked up 15,813 votes or 14.07%.
Statewide, Biden earned 2,472,050 votes and 2,457,895 ballots were cast for Trump.
