JONESBORO — In honor of National Economic Development Week, the Clayton County Office of Economic Development will host a week of activities, May 10 – 14. The Office of Economic Development joins communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economies.
“Economic Development is all about collaboration, and we do this by partnership engagement at the local, state, and national levels,” said Economic Development officer Erica Rocker. “This week is a small preview of all that our office and the entire industry have to offer to Clayton County.”
The Clayton County Office of Economic Development will highlight:
• Policies that county government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives including inflation control, high job growth, maintaining a welcoming business climate and sustainable growth.
• Industry trends, business sector analytics, relationship management with our seven small cities in the county, being a voice for the business community, and presenting Clayton County as a competitor for quality economic development projects.
• Programs and advertising explicitly directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts, pandemic response tools, business finance, marketing, neighborhood development, business retention and expansion, real estate development and others. The National Economic Development Week, created by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), is the largest professional membership organization for economic developers to recognize the unique role the industry plays in creating vibrant communities with strong economies. For a full list of activities, connect with the Clayton County Office of Economic Development on social media by following @EcDevClaytonCounty on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Post a photo of yourself attending any of the events and join the conversation using the hashtags #EDW2021 #EcDevClaytonCounty.
To learn more about Economic Development Week, visit International Economic Development Council (IEDC) online at iedconline.org/edw.
