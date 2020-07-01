JONESBORO — A man suspected of armed robbery and kidnapping in North Carolina was arrested in Clayton County after he was pulled over in a traffic stop for an expired tag.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Juan Morris was driving on Riverdale Road when he was pulled over by a member of Sheriff Victor Hill’s Elite COBRA Unit. When Juan’s tag number was run, the officer found he was wanted in North Carolina on three counts of kidnapping and armed robbery.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on June 3 at approximately 10:47 p.m., Morris allegedly entered a Food Lion Store in Indian Trail, N.C., pulled out a silver automatic handgun, pointed it at two store clerks and ordered them to the back room. Morris allegedly ordered the two victims to open the safe and put the money in a bag. The third victim was walking in the front of the store when he allegedly ordered the victim to go to the back room where the other two victims were. After Morris received the money, he allegedly ordered the victims to go into another room, and he walked out the front of the store.
Morris is now being held at the Clayton County jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina.
