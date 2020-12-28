JONESBORO — Clayton County Parks and Recreation is bringing the recreation centers to you via virtual visits.
Parks and Recreation officials kicked off the new program offering creative ways to get fit or stay fit at home.
Don’t have weights at home? No problem, use a laundry basket, a gallon jug or a can of beans. Folding chairs can be used to build numerous upper body muscles and toilet paper rolls help build abs.
Vincent Stegall, Jim Huie Recreation Center manager, said he and others from Clayton County Parks and Recreation got together to brainstorm creative ways to bring rec centers to residents during the pandemic.
“The whole idea is about staying where you are and working with what you have to exercise,” he said.
Additional videos will include tours of recreation centers showing what they offer, self care and arts and crafts.
The videos, Stegall said, are also a way to bring a sense of community and connectedness among Clayton residents while many are staying home due to COVID-19.
Participants should use the hashtag #ClaytonFit when posting to social media to help facilitate community and monitor progress.
The recreation team will release a new video weekly at www.claytonparks.com. Videos will also be available on YouTube at www.youtube.com and search Clayton Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.