JONESBORO — The ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct at Rainbow House in Jonesboro has revealed two more juvenile victims, bringing the total to three so far, Clayton County Police said Friday.
Rainbow House provides temporary shelter for abused, neglected and abandoned children.
In addition, a fourth employee, Felicia Campbell, was arrested March 23 at Lovejoy High School. Campbell was a manager at Rainbow House and an employee of Clayton County schools. She has been charged with mandated reporter failure to report. Police said she had files with reports from staff and juveniles signed by her, but never reported.
Caleb Xavier Randolph, 25, was arrested March 16 on charges of of child molestation, statutory rape, sexual assault of a person over whom have supervisory/disciplinary authority over and sexual assault by facility employee/agent/volunteer.
His mother and Rainbow House Executive Director Mia Kimber and Director of the Child Advocacy Center Monica Jones were arrested on March 18 and March 20, respectively. Both are charged with party to a crime of child molestation, statutory rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and mandated reporting.
Police said the pair was aware of the misconduct but schemed to cover it up going so far as to have one of the juveniles removed from the facility on false allegations. Furthermore, Randolph was initially fired in January for violating Rainbow House policy, but rehired a week and a half later where he continued to work with children.
According to Detective Sgt. Michelle Alston, reports had been made starting in August 2022 addressing potential misconduct at Rainbow House. However, the reports never made it to the Clayton County Police Department.
Chief Kevin Roberts said a whistleblower came forward anonymously on March 14 when they realized their reports were not being investigated.
Alston said as she and fellow detectives continued their investigation, more “disturbing behavior by adults that were supposed to protect juveniles” has been revealed.
She likened the situation to “watching a Netflix series unfold right before our eyes.
“We found their behavior was criminal, greedy, unprofessional, negligent and not in the best interest of the juveniles.”
All children at the facility are being moved to other safe locations. Alston said while Rainbow House was safe, it was the “employees involved in this situation were unsafe to be around children.”
Alston said the investigation continues to include all allegations made to various other agencies.
Roberts said additional arrests may be forthcoming. He added a warning that “any mandated reporter that fails to uphold their duty to these victims will be held accountable.”
Anyone with information about the sexual misconduct at Rainbow House is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-603-5266.
