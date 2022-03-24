RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have announced an arrest in the March 18 murder of a Riverdale woman.
Suspect Mallie Levaugh McFadden was arrested on March 23 for the murder of Tasha Patterson.
Patterson was found dead on Mockingbird Trail by officers responding to a person down call on March 18.
The investigation revealed Patterson and her boyfriend, McFadden, had argued prior to her death. McFadden, according to police, fled the scene before they arrived.
The pair had lived together in the Mockingbird Trail home.
McFadden is charged with malice murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime by a felon.
He remains in the Clayton County Jail without bond.
