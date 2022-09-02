FOREST PARK — Three men on the run from police for a number of different crimes are now behind bars.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, three arrest warrants were served by the Multi-Jurisdictional Crimes Suppression Task Force in Forest Park Aug. 30 resulting in the arrest of the three wanted men.
• Ananias Barney, 66, has been wanted since 2008 for child molestation
• Ronald Guy, 50, has been wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery out of Louisiana since 2017
• Jarvis McCrae, 35, wanted on aggravated assault and weapons charges
Department officials said several others were arrested on outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes. All were taken into custody without incident.
Rookie Spencer Strider pitched eight scoreless innings and set a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 16 strikeouts as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.