COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police have identified a man wanted in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a contract painter in College Park last summer.
Julius Odem, 20, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Sang Lee was killed on June 18, 2019, allegedly by Odem, after he was robbed of several items.
Officers initially interviewed Odem following Lee’s murder, but he denied any involvement. Further investigation revealed Odem’s DNA on Lee, according to police.
Police said there was no indication the two men knew each other prior to the murder.
Odem is currently in custody in Alabama on charges unrelated to Lee’s murder. He will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.