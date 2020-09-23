JONESBORO — A suspected serial robber has been arrested, Clayton County police announced Tuesday.
Deandre Agee was arrested on charges of two counts of armed robbery, one count of robbery by intimidation and one count of theft by deception.
Agee is suspected in four robberies spanning from June 14 to July 1.
Police said Agee would meet up with those looking to sell an iPhone or PlayStation on OfferUp or LetGo apps. He would meet the victims and rob them of their item and/or cash.
Clayton County police said in a release they were able to identify Agee using email records associated with the app accounts. He was picked up on Sept. 10 by police and during an interview allegedly confessed to all four robberies. When arrested, he was in possession of a Louis Vuitton mask, which victims said he wore during each robbery.
