RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have arrested a suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting of a man on Chase Ridge Drive in Riverdale.

Earl Douglas Dennard Jr. was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was found shot in the head inside a car by police and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Clayton County police Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, said the department’s “Criminal Investigation Division worked tirelessly to identify the primary suspect in the case.”

Dennard was apprehended by Clayton County Sheriff’s Department and remains in the Clayton County jail.