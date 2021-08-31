RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have arrested a suspect in the Aug. 28 shooting of a man on Chase Ridge Drive in Riverdale.
Earl Douglas Dennard Jr. was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The victim, who remains unidentified, was found shot in the head inside a car by police and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Clayton County police Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, said the department’s “Criminal Investigation Division worked tirelessly to identify the primary suspect in the case.”
Dennard was apprehended by Clayton County Sheriff’s Department and remains in the Clayton County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.