JONESBORO — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a someone who’s breaking into cars and stealing items off the front porches of homes.
An African American individual approximately 5’11” and 160 pounds has been recorded by home security cameras in the areas of Iron Gate Boulevard, Larrack Trace and Tara Road in Jonesboro.
Police were able to obtain a video of the break-ins from Neighbors by Ring.
Residents are asked to watch the video at https://neighbors.ring.com/n/06ZwDbXlVG and contact the police at 770-477-3613 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-5477 if they can identify the person in the video.
