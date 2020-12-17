MORROW — Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them identify a man killed Wednesday morning at Forest Parkway and Creekview Lane in Morrow.
The man is believed to be Asian or Hispanic, 40-45 years old and 5’5” weighing 120 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and flip flops.
The man was found by police trapped under a car. Medical personnel determined on scene he had died.
Police say they don’t know why the man was in the roadway.
If anyone can help identify the unknown man, contact Officer R. Square at 770-473-3932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.