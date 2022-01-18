RIVERDALE — Clayton County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for shoplifting and assault.
On Jan. 14, an unidentified man stole items from the Little Giant Farmers Market on Ga. Highway 85 in Riverdale.
A female employee was assaulted when she confronted the man. He fled on foot from the grocery store.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or location is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS.
