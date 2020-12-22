JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the community to help them make a Christmas wish come true.
On Dec. 12 a Zoe,14-year-old chihuahua, got separated from her family. A good samaritan found her and gave her to a family in the area of Ga. Highway 138 and Government Circle in Jonesboro.
Police say the concerned citizen was trying to find the dog a good home.
Meanwhile, Zoe’s owner was looking for her. At Animal Control, Zoe’s family positively identified her as the dog given away.
“If you were the recipient of the chihuahua on Dec. 12, please help us return Zoe to her rightful owner,” Clayton police said in a media advisory. “Please understand you are not in any trouble for having the dog. We are trying to reunited this family for Christmas.”
If anyone can identify the family who received Zoe or the whereabouts of the dog, call Clayton County Animal Control at 770-477-3509 or 770-347-0211.
