FOREST PARK — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public for any information they may have regarding a hit-and-run.
The accident happened on June 29 at 11:19 p.m. on Ga. Highway 85 at Lee’s Mill Road.
Police responded to a person hit by a vehicle call where they found a victim who had been struck by a car of unknown color, make or model. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. After the hit, the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, according to police.
A passenger in the victim’s car said they stopped the car northbound on Lee’s Mill Road for an unknown reason. While attempting to cross the roadway, the driver was hit.
The hit-and-run vehicle will have visible damage to the front left side and possible damage to the windshield, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Jones at 678-618-2565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.