JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department will celebrate the annual National Faith & Blue Weekend on Saturday.
The weekend brings together law enforcement and churches on the premise that “communities are stronger and safer when residents and law enforcement professionals can relate as ordinary people with shared values, hopes and dreams,” according to the Faith & Blue organization
CCPS will celebrate with a drive-thru food distribution in partnership with Hearts to Nourish Hope and unveil its new Mobile Command Unit.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.
The National Faith & Blue Weekend was born out of the One Congregation One Precinct (OneCOP) Initiative started in Atlanta. The program pairs together officers at the beat or precinct level with local houses of worship to address “mutually held biases and increase familiarity.”
The Faith & Blue Weekend “was conceived as the way to open OneCOP to everyone,” founders said.
For more information, visit www.faithandblue.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.