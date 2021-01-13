JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Jan. 28.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the community room. All donors will be required to wear a mask.
Appointments are required and walk-in donations will not be accepted. To schedule, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code claytoncounty.
Donors can expedite the process by completing their health history prior to arrival by visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
Tips for a successful donation include eating a meal rich in iron and drink extra water before donating. Eligible donors must be in good health, at least 16-years-old and weigh at least 110 pounds.
For more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
