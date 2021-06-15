MORROW — Clayton County Police have discovered human remains in the Southern Road area of Morrow.
The department asking for the community’s helping in identifying the person who is described as a white male between the ages of 50- and 60-years-old.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call Detective J. Langley at 678-610-4786. For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
