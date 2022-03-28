STOCKBRIDGE — Clayton County police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing the Chase Bank in Stockbridge Saturday morning.
The suspect, described at a 5’8” to 5’9” Black male, entered the bank at approximately 9:30 a.m. wearing a black shirt, black pants, brown jacket, sunglasses and mask.
According to police, he gave the bank teller a note telling her he was robbing the bank. The man lifted his shirt to show her a gun he had tucked in the waistband of his pants. He proceeded to hand the teller a withdrawal slip with $50,000 written on it. Before the suspect left with an unknown sum of money, police said he demanded the note back from the teller.
Police describe the man’s exit as calm.
Without exterior cameras, it’s unclear how he left the area.
In addition to the Clayton County Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the robbery.
