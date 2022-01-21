FOREST PARK — A van stolen from Clayton County School Police has led to the discovery of a chop shop in Forest Park.
Officers from the Clayton County Police Department spotted the stolen van near Jonesboro Road and Battle Creek Road early Friday morning, but lost sight of it for a short period of time, police said.
The van was later located on Kennedy Drive in Forest Park which, police said, is a vacant building belonging to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Two suspects were located and detained. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found a second vehicle, two utility trailers and other stolen car parts.
The two suspects were charged with theft by receiving and other related charges.
Police said their investigation revealed the suspects had been camping out in the building for some time as they had set up rooms they appeared to be sleeping in.
The Department of Transportation has secured the building and the investigation is ongoing.
