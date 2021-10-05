Clayton police find second victim with multiple gun shot wounds

JONESBORO — For the second time this week, Clayton County police have found a body with multiple gun shot wounds dumped on the side of the road.

Police reportedly discovered a black male dead near the area of Roy Huie Road and Westbury Road in Riverdale on Sunday, Oct. 3. Police responded to the area after receiving a person shot call.

Clayton police said they are attempting to locate the victim's next of kin.

Police said their criminal investigation detectives are “working tirelessly gathering information.”

On Oct. 3, police also discovered the body of Carmella Thomas, 30, on the side of Interstate 675. She too had been dumped with multiple gun shot wounds.

Police have not said if the two crimes are connected.

Both investigations are ongoing.