Clayton police hosting annual open house

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is hosting its 2021 Open House in conjunction with the National Faith and Blue event.

The event will be held on Oct. 8 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at CCPS Headquarters, 7911 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro.

The open house will feature SWAT, K9, the bike patrol and emergency vehicles on display. There will also be vendors, free food and drinks, music, activities for the family, demonstrations and crime prevention information.

All are invited to attend the free event.