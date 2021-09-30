Clayton police hosting annual open house

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is hosting its 2021 Open House in conjunction with the National Faith and Blue event.
The event will be held on Oct. 8 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at CCPS Headquarters, 7911 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro.
The open house will feature SWAT, K9, the bike patrol and emergency vehicles on display. There will also be vendors, free food and drinks, music, activities for the family, demonstrations and crime prevention information.
All are invited to attend the free event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.