RIVERDALE — A man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Riverdale on Oct. 3 has been identified.
Courtney Branch, 42, was discovered by police near the intersection of Roy Huie Road and Westbury Road while responding to a person shot call.
Clayton County police are asking for the community’s help in locating the man’s next of kin.
Police said detectives have “exhausted all leads in an attempt to contact family with negatives results.”
They believe Branch has family in North Carolina and New York.
They’re asking anyone with information about the crime or family members to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
