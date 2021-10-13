STOCKBRIDGE — A man who died in a single car accident on Interstate 675 Monday evening has been identified.

Niles Noble, 71, died after succumbing to injuries sustained in the accident and subsequent fire.

Police said the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway toward a group of trees near the entrance ramp on State Route 138.

It appears, police said following the investigation, that Nobles attempted to turn the car at the last minute but was unable to. “The car was raised up and wedged between multiple trees before catching fire,” police said.

Several witnesses attempted to open the vehicle’s door, but were unsuccessful due to the damage.