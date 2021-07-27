Clayton police identify victims in Riverdale head-on collision

RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have released the names of the victims killed in Sunday’s fatal head-on collision that took the life of three people and an unborn child.
Brandy Sheree Gilkey, 34, her eight-year-old son, Christian McDonald, and unborn fetus, were killed when their Mitsubishi Outlander was hit head on by a Ford F-150 driven by Michael Jerome Morris, 37.
Morris died at the scene. Gilkey and her son succumbed to their injuries after arriving at the hospital.
The Outlander’s driver, Lashad Robert Lewis, 33, remains in critical condition as of Tuesday according to police.
The accident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Ga. Highway 138 near Scott Road in Riverdale.
The truck had been stopped about a mile away from the accident near West Fayetteville Road. Morris was found by police slumped over the wheel of the vehicle and broke the window attempting to rouse him.
When he woke up, police said he appeared confused and sped away from the scene down Ga. Highway 138.
Shortly thereafter, Clayton police received an emergency call about the accident.
