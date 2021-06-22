JONESBORO — Clayton County police are conducting two hit-and-run investigations, one resulting in the death of 43-year-old Kenyell Price Tuesday morning.
Price was found by police at Tara Boulevard and Iron Gate Boulevard at 6:13 a.m. He was laying on the shoulder of the roadway.
Police said it’s currently unknown where the accident may have occurred.
Earlier in the morning at 3:52 a.m. police responded to a call in the area of Tara Boulevard and Mount Zion Road in front of Starbucks. A person was found lying in the roadway with what officers called “very serious injuries.”
Police said they’re following up on leads, but there were no witnesses to the incident.
The victim’s identity is unknown and was transported to the hospital. No further information has been released on the victim’s condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.