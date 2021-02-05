JONESBORO — Clayton County police are investigating a Friday morning fatal hit and run.
At 5:30 a.m. police arrived at the intersection Ga. Highway 138 and Tara Road to find a woman was hit by a car and killed. The vehicle fled the scene.
Witnesses described the car as a newer black Dodge Charger.
“Investigators advise that the car should have damage to the right front side,” police said in an advisory.
Clayton police have not released the name of the victim and the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspected vehicle can call the department’s non-emergency line at 770-477-3550.
