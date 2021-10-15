RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Riverdale on Oct. 10.
Officers arrived on scene at the 30 block of Ga. Highway 138 to find the victim laying on the ground. Police said the victim died at the scene.
“At this time, there is no clear motive for this shooting,” police said
Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may information on the shooting to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
