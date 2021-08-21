COLLEGE PARK — Clayton County police are investigating an early morning accident on Riverdale Road in College Park that left one man dead.
According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Julia Isaac, officers responded to the scene involving a pedestrian and two cars at 4:14 a.m. An unidentified man was found lying in the roadway. He was later pronounced dead.
Clayton police are still trying to locate the man’s next of kin.
Isaac advised the investigation is ongoing.
