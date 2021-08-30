RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting on Chase Ridge Drive in Riverdale Saturday afternoon.
Police arrived to the scene to find a man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was responsive and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call 770-477-3550.
