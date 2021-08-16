policelights.jpg

FOREST PARK — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Prince Street in Forest Park Thursday night.

Clayton police said the victim, Nehemiah Givan, was shot multiple times.

Following interviews with witnesses, police said Givan was walking home from a music studio when a white SUV pulled up and began shooting.

The victim fled on foot but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Clayton police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department at 770-477-3550, ext. 8.

