RIVERDALE — Clayton County Police are investigating the death of Norman E. Johnson III after he was shot Wednesday night in Riverdale.
Police said they were called to a person shot on Ga. Highway 85 at about 9:40 p.m. When they arrived they found a black male dead on the floor of an apartment. Officers said it appears a robbery occurred.
No other information has been released as police continue their investigation.
