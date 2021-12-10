RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old child at a home on Westbury Road in Riverdale Thursday.
Police said the shooting involved the 11-year-old and a 12-year-old child.
The names of the children have not been released.
Officials with the Clayton County Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.