MORROW — Clayton County Police are investigating the Sept. 3 shooting death of a man on Mt. Zion Road.
Police report they discovered an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not released the victim’s identity or any other information surrounding the shooting.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone with information to call 770-477-3550.
