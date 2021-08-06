MORROW — Clayton County police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one man dead.
The shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Peacock Boulevard at what police are calling a small social gathering.
Police said multiple persons of interest are being interviewed and no suspects have been named.
The male victim has not been identified.
